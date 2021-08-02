Covid booster jabs for 32m in the UK to begin next month.

Up to 32 million people in the UK are to start receiving Covid booster jabs at pharmacies from next month, according to a report from The Standard.

Around 2,000 local pharmacies are to be at the forefront of plans drawn up by ministers to deliver an average of almost 2.5 million third doses a week. The booster jab is being quickly rolled out amid fears the efficacy of vaccines could begin to decline in the face of the Delta variant.

Pharmacies are being utilised to provide the third vaccine shots to ensure GPs and other NHS staff are able to focus their attention on the growing backlog of patients awaiting other treatments, it has been reported.

All adults aged 50 and over, as well as those who are immuno-suppressed, will be offered the additional jabs. Due to rising covid rates the campaign could possibly start as soon as September 6.

“As is common with flu, winter will lead to rising cases and further pressure on the NHS. The JCVI’s interim position on booster vaccinations is to ensure the protection that has been built up in the population does not decline through the winter months, and that immunity is maximised to provide additional resilience against variants,” the Department for Health and Social Care said last month.

