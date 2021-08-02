THE Concerts Costa Blanca group has announced it is organising an upcoming event in Valencia.

The association Concerts Costa Blanca said: “Hopefully some of you enjoyed our latest Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No 2 op. 18 with pianist Pallavi Mahidhara, and the ´Orchesta de Camara de Comunidad Valencia´ with conductor Daniel Abad Casanova in Teulada Moraira (4th June), Alicante (5th June) and Alcoy (June 11)

“We have been in touch with our friends at the ´Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia´ in Valencia and they are very happy to have us back again.

“We expect to begin organising bus tours to the Opera in Valencia in the early fall.”

Concerts Costa Blanca has also added several directors, including Isabel Buigues Cano, a lawyer from Buigues & Soler, Fany Bañuls Asco, the former director of the Conservatori de Música Mestre Berenguer Teulada, and Rossen Milanov, Principal Conductor of the Orquesta Sinfonica del Principado de Asturias for seven years.

The group has close ties in Valencia with the Opera House, Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, as well as the Concert Hall of the Palau de la Musica. During this time many group outings have been organised to both operas and concerts.

For more information, visit www.concertscostablanca.com.

