Coca-Cola chooses Spain to trial new recyclable bottle tops

By
Chris King
-
0
Coca-Cola chooses Spain to trial new recyclable bottle tops
Coca-Cola chooses Spain to trial new recyclable bottle tops. image: coca-cola

COCA-COLA has chosen Spain as the country to conduct a 10-week trial in Europe with bottles using recyclable tops

International beverages giant, Coca-Cola, has joined the initiative against the use of single-use plastics, announcing that the company has chosen Spain as the country in Europe in which it will trial a new recyclable bottle top, with a 10-week trial starting in various parts of the country, including Malaga, Sevilla, Granada, Almeria, Catalonia, Jaen, Toledo, Cadiz, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, the Balearic Islands, and Aragon, although the company hopes to distribute throughout the whole of Spain eventually.

Coca-Cola has distributed 6 million of the new-style 500-millilitre bottles throughout Spain, of not only their original brand beverage, but also from their range of Zero sugar-free, Coca-Cola Light, and Zero caffeine-free versions, as well as Schuss.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Their R&D factory in Brussels is responsible for the design of these new tops, an alternative that its engineers have thought about to try to further reduce the footprint that the marketing of these sugary drinks leaves in the environment, while conforming to EU Directives on single-use plastics, and in order to preserve the fizziness of the drink, the designers have taken extra care to ensure that the bottle top can be hermetically re-sealed properly after it has been opened.

In America, Coca-Cola has already produced the first bottle made entirely from 100 per cent recycled waste paper, continuing its commitment to the campaign, “A World without Waste”, which in Europe is complemented by the well-known campaign, “We advance”.

Ana Gascon, Coca-Cola’s director of the Packaging Sustainability Strategy for Europe, commented, “with this milestone, in addition to gradually beginning to adapt to European legislation in advance, we want to send a message to the consumer: enjoy your drink, close the cap again, and recycle the bottle and cap together”, as reported by distribucionyalimentacion.com.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here