Calpe men dining outing

THE Calpe U3A Men Dining Group has met with a mixed group of Calpe members and guests from Moraira.

According to the Calpe Men Dining group, they “enjoyed a leisurely afternoon. great food, good friendly service.”

The outing took place on two tables at a restaurant in Calpe.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They will meet again on Thursday August 26. For more information, visit www.u3acalpe.org.

The Men Dining Group has now been running for a few years and meets on the last Thursday of every month for dinner in a Calpe restaurant, though occasionally one nearer to Moraira for members living that way.

Restaurants are chosen either by recommendation of members or to try somewhere new, and they look for a set menu to suit all tastes.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.