BREAKING NEWS: UK government to change NHS app to prevent pings

THE UK government has announced it is changing its NHS app so that there are not as many pings.

According to reports, the changes will be made to prevent as many people receiving NHS alerts to quarantine after businesses criticised the UK government when many staff were forced to quarantine.

The programme currently alerts users if they have come into contact with someone with the virus in the past five days, however the government will reportedly change this to two days, decreasing the number of people who receive a ping.

The news comes after Boris Johnson vowed the Pingdemic would end on August 16.

According to Boris the change from mandatory self-isolation after coming into contact with a positive person is “nailed on” for double jabbed individuals, and it will not be delayed. He also said he believes that the country is ready to make a “very, very strong” economic recovery.

The prime minister also confirmed that the August 16 plans to end self-isolation rules for double jabbed individuals will not be changed. From this date double jabbed Brits will be able to take a coronavirus test after coming into contact with a positive person rather than having to self-isolate

“August 16 is is nailed on, there’s never been any question of a review date”, said Boris.

“I’m very pleased that this is a country that now has the highest proportion of vaccinated adults of any country in the world.

