Most ambitious season ever sees the Balearic Islands Symphony Orchestra set to perform 100 concerts over eight months from September to May.

The Minister of European Funds, University and Culture, Miquel Company, explained that the concerts would take new formats in new places.

Of these performances, the orchestra will offer 23 season ticket concerts —six more than the current one— in three venues: Palma Auditorium, Trui Theatre and Teatre Principal Palma whilst there will be one off concerts, operas, chamber music and educational programs spread across Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

“This program with a hundred concerts marks the beginning of the new history of the Symphony coinciding with the beginning of the works on the new headquarters, La Capsa de Música,” explained Company.

The season ticket for the Palma Auditorium will cover a total of eight concerts with the participation of guitarist Rafael Aguirre, the Balearic Islands University Choir, tenor Josep Bros and soprano Aylin Pérez, among others and costs €225.

The Trui Theatre season ticket consists of eleven concerts with names such as the violinist Leticia Moreno, the cellist Truls Mork, the pianist Judith Jáuregui and the violinist Francisco Fullana, who will perform Vivaldi’s L es quatre estacions under the direction of Jonathan Cohen at a cost of €270

As for the season ticket for the Teatre Principal in Palma, the public will be able to enjoy in four concerts the premiere of the play Germania 500 by the young Mallorcan composer Antoni Mairata, conducted by Leonard Slatkin, pianist Alexandra Dovgan and cello Alban Gerhardt at just €90.

Tickets will go on sale from August 23 at www.simfonicadebalears.com the box office of each venue.

