Attack on Samuel lasted six fatal minutes and he was hit with a bottle and a metal object. Details of the case have now been revealed.

On Monday the head of A Coruña’s Examining Magistrate’s Court number 8 lifted the secrecy ruling that had been held over the proceedings. Young Samuel Luiz was sadly killed about a month ago during the early hours of July 3. The young man tragically died of traumatic brain injury after being brutally beaten. It has now been revealed that he received blows with both a glass bottle and a “metallic object” during the horrifying attack.

The Government Delegation in Galicia have revealed initial details which show that DNA reports directly link to two of Samuel’s main attackers. These attackers are also being investigated after they assaulted Ibrahima Daick. Ibrahima was one of the two men who stepped in to help defend Samuel. They have both recently been welcomed to Spain and naturalised.

According to reports the DNA profiles match “at least two” of the people that have been detained for the attack on Samuel which took his life. The DNA has been matched with samples taken from Samuel’s body and also with clothes he was wearing on the night of the attack, and with a glass bottle which was used to attack him, as reported El Espanol.

The chief commissioner of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police of the Superior Headquarters, Pedro Agudo, has said that the detainees have not been collaborating with the police, except one of them who “does not tell the truth”.

Officers during the investigation searched the home of one of the detainees and discovered several objects. This included the glass bottle which was used to beat Samuel and also a metal object.

“The main detainee went after Samuel over the issue of the mobile phone and the second detainee was the first to attack; when he was on the floor they both began to attack him”, said Agudo.

The case continues.

