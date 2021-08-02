Alicante Tourist Board launches the biggest aid package to the sector in its history, worth a staggering 1 million euros.

The Governing Board of the Tourist Board has approved a package of grants and subsidies which is said to be the largest in its history. This comes as part of the Plan Reactiva II, and the aid package is worth a staggering 1 million euros.

Speaking of how the package will help the tourism sector Mari Carmen Sanchez, the Deputy Mayoress and Head of Tourism said that we are presenting: “the largest package of aid to the tourism sector in the history of this City Council. It is intended to help associations in the sector to boost their projects, while, in addition, we are also presenting grants to companies so that, in particular, they can submit proposals”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The aid will be broken down into two distinct lines which according to the council are: “subsidies to associations in the tourism sector that present projects for six hundred and ninety thousand euros (€690,000) and, as a novelty, three hundred and ten thousand (€310,000) for other subsidies to companies that present proposals for the financial year 2021.”

The main aim of the aid is to reactivate Alicante as a tourist destination. It is also hoped that Alicante will be able to improve its image and its competitiveness too as a tourist destination. The aid will also hopefully promote digitalisation projects, sustainability and measures that should hopefully help reduce coronavirus contagions in tourist establishments.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.