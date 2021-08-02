Alicante hotel sector hopes to save Summer with national tourism

ALICANTE hotel sector is pinning its hopes on the influx of national tourism to save their Summer season



Victoria Puche, the president of the Alicante Hotel Association fears that the recent restrictions to fight the pandemic, such as the curfew, or the worsening of Spain’s rating as a safe destination in different European markets, will slow down the arrival of international tourism in August.

For this reason, Ms Puche said the employers of the Alicante hotel sector are committed to being prudent, and evaluating the forecast for the month of August every week, after their hopes of the reactivation of the international market as of July 20 were dashed once again, and believes that the increase in restrictions could make “British tourists think twice before booking in Alicante”, but she points out that they are waiting to see what will happen with possible last-minute reservations.

Even so, realistically, until the restrictions in other countries are lifted, or even eased, she does not expect an immediate reactivation of the international market, but she warned they must be attentive to the behaviour of inland tourism, a market which seems to be in popular demand, in which they have all their hopes placed.

Less pessimism is shown by Toni Mayor, the president of the Costa Blanca employer’s association, HOSBEC, who has indicated that this season’s occupancy in the region is already better than last year, with the month of July showing an increase on 2020’s figures, but with mainly national tourism, and says that he believes the new restrictions will affect other types of tourist establishments, such as apartments or campsites, more than the hotel sector in Benidorm, as reported by cadenaser.com.

