El Campello in Alicante asks for patron saint festivities to be declared of tourist interest.

The proposal was put forward by the counsellor for tourism Marisa Navarro at the last council plenary session, and it has been an unanimously approved by all the political groups. This means that the request will now be processed before the Generalitat.

The proposal that has been put together has been called conscientious and voluminous and references the festivities over the last century. A report has also been included from the historian Gerardo Muñoz, who is a member of the Consell Valencia de Cultura.

The festivities are extremely popular with locals and tourists alike, and thousands of tourists head to enjoy the event every year. The event also promotes cultural traditions too.

The event has been celebrated in Alicante since 1923 and over time it has grown. The event now covers multiple days and begins at dawn with the proclamation. The festivities can carry on for several days before they culminate in a stunning firework display. The fireworks can be seen on the Carrer la Mar beach.

The seafaring festivities have now become a hallmark of the Alicante municipality within Valencia and according to the council the seafaring procession is extremely popular.

The detailed proposal has been signed by cultural organisations, public institutions and social organisations too. Multiple civic groups have also joined in.

According to 20 minutes the proposal has been signed already by the “Diputacion de Alicante and the town councils of Alicante, Benidorm, La Vall de Gallinera, Santa Pola, Xativa, L’Alfas del Pi, Muro de Alcoy, Mutxamel, Salinas, Sant Vicent del Raspeig, Relleu, Pinoso, Monforte del Cid, L’Alqueria d’Asnar, Finestrat, Ibi, El Verger, Fageca, Dolores, Hondon de los Frailes, Beneixama, Calp, Busot, Bolulla, Benissa, Aspe, Ayora, Altea, Almudaina, Alcoy and La Font d’en Carros” to name just a few signatories.

