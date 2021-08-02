Algeciras port welcomes one of the world’s largest container ships

ALGECIRAS port welcomes the historic visit of HMM Algeciras, one of the world’s 12 largest container ships



The port of Algeciras in Cadiz province, on Thursday, July 30, experienced a historic day when it received the first visit from one of the 12 largest container ships in the world, which incredibly, also bears the name of the port’s city, the HMM Algeciras.

This ship, which made its stopover from Antwerp, en route for Singapore, also gives its name to the ‘Algeciras class’, the world’s largest container ships, at 400 metres long, 61 metres wide, and with a capacity of 24,000 TEU (the standardised measurement for six-metre containers) is a very impressive, and huge, vessel.

HMM Algeciras sails in the service of the Far East 4 alliance of shipping companies – comprising, HMM, ONE, Hapag Lloyd and Yang Ming – which began to scale in mid-July at Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTIA).

Gerardo Landaluce, the president of the Bay of Algeciras Port Authority (APBA), personally welcomed this huge ship to Algeciras port, accompanied by officials of various other local authorities, describing this first visit as “a milestone that is not the result of chance, but of illusion, the strategy shared, and the effort of the entire port community”.

Also part of the welcoming ceremony were Antonio Sanz, the Deputy Minister of the Junta de Andalucia; Eva Pajares, the representative of the Junta de Andalucia in Campo de Gibraltar; Francisco Gil Sanchez, the coordinator of the General State Administration in Campo de Gibraltar; Jose Ignacio Landaluce, the mayor of Algeciras; as well as representatives of the company TTI Algeciras (TTIA), Sea & Ports and HMM Spain.

Antonio Sanz said that this first visit, and all that it entails “is a source of pride for the Junta de Andalucia”, and has highlighted the importance of the port of Algeciras, and the Campo de Gibraltar industrial centre “as engines of the Andalucian and Spanish economy”.

Jose Ignacio Landaluce declared that this Thursday was, “an important day that reinforces the role of the port of Algeciras as a development pole and a benchmark in freight traffic worldwide”, adding, “with acts like this we strengthen ties with Asia, with the help of one of the most powerful and efficient ships in the world. These types of gestures enhance the role of our city in the world, the ship becomes our ambassador, which will sail all the seas of the world, giving the image of a modern, strong, united, and competitive Algeciras, with a vocation for leadership, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

