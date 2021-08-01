Young man suffocates inside used clothing container in Malaga

YOUNG Moroccan man dies from suffocation after getting trapped inside a used clothing container on a street in Malaga city



Emergency services in Malaga could not do anything to help a young man they were called to assist in the city early this morning, Sunday, August 1, as he had already died by being suffocated inside a used clothing container.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Arroyo de Los Angeles district of the Malaga capital, at around dawn, as the 22-year-old man was supposedly trying to retrieve some clothing garments from inside the container by allegedly standing on a chair, and it would appear that he somehow fell inside, became trapped, and suffocated the death, as reported to Efe by the Malaga city National Police, who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

Local emergency services had been deployed to the location of the container – which belongs to a non-governmental organisation – but the man was already dead when they arrived it is reported, and his body has subsequently been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Malaga, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed this Sunday, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

