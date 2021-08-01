Three arrested in Marbella for kidnapping a waiter they employed at illegal parties

Police in Marbella have arrested three people for kidnapping and harassing a waiter they employed at illegal parties in the area.

The Guardia Civil, operating within operation ‘Marbellus’, have arrested three people for kidnapping and harassing a waiter who worked for them at illegal parties in the Malaga municipality of Marbella.

The three have been charged with the crimes of kidnapping, serious injuries, drug trafficking, robbery with violence and intimidation, falsification of documents and identity theft, said the Guardia Civil in a statement.

The main people involved in the kidnapping were dedicated to organising and holding illegal parties in luxury villas along the coast of the Costa del Sol, which they used to distribute drugs. In addition, they were well known for selling the so-called ‘balloons’, which consist of balloons filled with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) whose consumption produces effects similar to those of some narcotic drugs.

The investigations began on July 1, when a young man with wounds and bruises arrived at the San Juan de Aznalfarache Guardia Civil station in Sevilla to report having been detained in Marbella for four days against his will, his captors demanding payment of 10,000 euros for his release.

The complainant presented an M-shaped face wound made with a razor, as well as other deeper cuts at different points on the body.

Apparently, the victim worked as a waiter at parties organised by his kidnappers in luxury villas throughout the Costa del Sol. In these illegal events, all kinds of drugs were distributed, especially those known as pink cocaine and MDA. They also possed firearms, reported the investigating officers.

At the end of one of these parties, as reported, one of those arrested accused the waiter of having stolen some money. Due to the various cuts and blows that the victim received, he lost consciousness on several occasions during the four days of his captivity.

The victim said he was threatened with a firearm and transferred to various locations where, apparently, they came to torture him while bound and gagged, as part of a “show in which they simulate detonations of firearms by blowing up balloons next to it. ”

As payment for his release, the captors demanded a total of 10,000 euros in cash from the victim, forcing him to call different friends or relatives to try to collect what he requested. After the victim got his own father to deposit money in his checking account, the captors took him to several ATMs in Marbella to extract the money, always under their strict surveillance.

The Escape

In an oversight by his captors, the victim managed to get away from the ropes with which they were holding him, and was able to escape with his car by ramming it against the garage door where he was being held.

After this, he managed to reach the Guardia Civil barracks in San Juan de Aznalfarache (Seville), where he denounced the events to police.

After a search of the house where he was kidnapped, officers found various narcotic substances for distribution and various doses of what is known as pink cocaine and also MDA- the detainees had a history of drug trafficking.

In the home of the others under investigation, several cylinders loaded with nitrous oxide and falsified documentation were found, in addition to handwritten notebooks, a multitude of mobile phones and prepaid cards, various airsoft weapons, and two large machetes.

The investigation, which falls to the Investigative Court number 3 of Marbella, remains open and new arrests are not ruled out. Operation ‘Marbellus’ has been carried out by the Mairena del Aljarafe (Sevilla) Judicial Police Team.

