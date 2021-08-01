Surprised elderly man shoots man dead in Spain

Surprised elderly man shoots man dead as he enters a house in Spain. The 77-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police.

A 35-year-old man has died in Spain’s Ciudad Real after being shot by a firearm when he entered a house in the dark and surprised the owner. The owner was a 77-year-old man who fired after having seen somebody in the dark. He has now been arrested by the National Police.

As reported by El Correo, sources from the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha have confirmed that the incident took place during the night when the owner heard noises. The man got out of bed in the dark and saw a man inside of his house. He is then said to have shot the man, who then died from his injuries.

After the shooting took place the owner of the house informed Spain’s National Police of the events. The man has now been arrested and an investigation has been opened to determine exactly what happened.

According to emergency services 112, the incident took place at about 2 AM at a house on Atalaya road.

As reported El Correo, officers from the “National Police and the Local Police of Ciudad Real went to the house, as well as a mobile ICU, whose crew could only certify the death of the man who had been shot”, according to emergency services 112.

