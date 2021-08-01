Promise kept

Linda Hall
Promise kept
: €2.478 MILLION SOLUTION: Eduardo Dolon details measures to prevent Torreta Florida flooding Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

WORK on infrastructure to prevent sewage spills in Torrevieja’s Torreta Florida will begin before the end of this month.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon and Urban Services councillor, Sandra Sanchez, recently organised a meeting to talk residents through the €2.478 million solution that will prevent the spills and flooding that occur after exceptionally heavy rain.

Dolon and Sanchez were accompanied by executives from AGAMED, the company that provides Torrevieja’s water supply and main drainage system.

It is AGAMED, in which the town hall has a 26 per cent holding, that will carry out the vital infrastructure modifications that residents have repeatedly requested in recent years.

The Torreta Florida project underlined the local government’s commitment to its residents, pointed out Dolon, who confirmed that the contract has been put out to tender and work would begin before the end of August.

At present, the main drainage system must also cope with huge amounts of rainwater during periods of heavy rain, Dolon explained.  This overloads the network, resulting in the sewage spills that have occurred four times in the last two years.


Storm drains in some zones will divert rainwater to a holding pond or to a storm tank in others. Both will gradually feed rainwater to the treatment plant for re-use.

The third part of the project involves a pumping station in Calle Clarin to carry off rainwater and prevent flooding.

“The first phase should be finished before the end of October and the likelihood of torrential autumn rains,” he said.


The remainder would be carried out during the first three months of 2022, Dolon pledged.

