Pfizer error in Spain forces some to receive vaccine again

A PFIZER error in Spain is forcing around 30 people to receive their vaccine again.

The issue with the Pfizer vaccine has meant that several residents in Alicante, Spain will have another vaccine.

The vice president of the Valencian Government, Monica Oltra, said that the errors had been uncovered and that another dose of the vaccine will be given again. She has also urged the public not to criticise health workers over the issue.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The news comes after Spain’s Government announced the arrival of 3.4 million new doses of Pfizer into the country in August.

The Government said it had arranged for the arrival of 3.4 million doses of Pfizer in August.

The government said this new batch from Pfizer will “anticipate” the goal of reaching that first barrier of 70 per cent of the vaccinated population that was set for before the end of August.

The move was announced at the Conference of Presidents with the King of Spain, Felipe VI, in meetings with regional leaders.

Alfonso Fernandez Mañueco, president of Castilla y Leon, served as host and received the rest of the leaders in the city of Salamanca.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.