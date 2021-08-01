Peace unlikely in water war

EMILIANO GARCIA PAGE, Castilla-La Mancha’s regional president, expressed satisfaction as cuts in the Tajo-Segura pipeline water supply were confirmed.

Other areas will receive less water, but as Garcia Page exclaimed to the media, “We shall get bucketloads!”

Alicante province growers were quick to reply. Angel Urbina, president of the San Enrique growers’ association which needs Tajo-Segura water to irrigate crops, argued that Castilla-La Mancha never lacked water “not even during Spain’s worst droughts.”

All of its leaders had used water as an issue that was vital to the region’s identity although it had never been scarce, Urbina maintained.

“Castilla-La Mancha has received more than €465 million to compensate for the pipeline but has spent it on other things,” he declared.