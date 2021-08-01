News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Extra cover PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S municipal ambulance service has added another vehicle which will operate 12 hours daily until August 30 in addition to the ambulance on call 24 hours daily.

High season AS August began and Spanish tourists flocked to the coast, Spain’s rail operator Renfe programmed 13 AVE highspeed trains  with double the normal number of carriages between Madrid and Alicante.

Bonfire app PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, launched its Control Foc app that reduces the risk of forest fires by monitoring agricultural bonfires and minimising the danger involved in burning tree-prunings and weeds.

No case AN Elche judge shelved a complaint lodged by the VOX party against Crevillent’s mayor and a councillor for not removing the LGTBI rainbow flag draped over the town hall balcony.    

 


