New European DNI 4.0 identity card comes into force on Monday, August 2

NEW European DNI 4.0 identity card which will replace the current card, comes into force on Monday, August 2



As of this Monday, August 2, anybody going to the police station to renew their identity card will find they are issued with the new version 4.0 or European version, which will replace the previous cards as they expire.

The new document updates its image and incorporates new security measures, both visible and invisible, and it is mandatory from August 2, but it is not necessary for citizens to have it already from that date, as they will obtain it when their valid documentation expires and needs renewing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the moment it is still mandatory for all residents to carry a recent photo when renewing the DNI, as well as the other requirements requested, and as reported by the National Police through a statement, this new model has been progressively implemented at the different dispatch points, with the process culminating in the Malaga Provincial Police Station in the capital, last Tuesday.

The National Police, in a joint effort with the National Mint and Stamp Factory – Real Casa de la Moneda – has designed a support system that includes material, technical, security, functional, and usability characteristics, in accordance with the needs requested by citizens in this digital age.

Among changes introduced on the new DNI, it includes the name in English – National Identity Card – since European regulations require that the words ‘identity document’ appear in at least one other official language of EU institutions, while on the obverse, the two-letter code of the Member State – ES in the case of Spain – has also been added, printed in negative, in a blue rectangle, and surrounded by twelve yellow stars.

The creation of the European DNI brings it into compliance with EU Regulation 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 20, 2019, which is mandatory for all EU States as of August 2, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.