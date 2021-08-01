Multiple athletes’ risk expulsion after being caught flouting Covid rules in Tokyo drinking at an outdoor party in Olympic village.

Tokyo Olympic chiefs have today started a full investigation into a rule-breaking outdoor drinking party at the athletes’ village.

Officials say ‘multiple athletes’ and team officials were found to be involved in an alcohol-fuelled bash at the Tokyo Bay complex that took place on Friday night.

Police arrived after the incident at the accommodation complex – currently home to 11,000 sporting stars throughout the games- but it is not yet clear if officers took any action over the infringements.

Under tough new Covid rules announced by organisers on Tuesday, athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics must eat alone, be tested daily, and refrain from talking in confined spaces such as elevators

The 11,000 competitors at the Games, along with support staff and media, have also been told they cannot speak to a driver in an official vehicle – and will face the threat of fines, disqualification, medals being taken away and even deportation for repeated or “malicious” offences.

Games chief executive Toshiro Muto said organisers of the games were still investigating the incident and that the name of the athletes will be revealed later.

‘We are investigating the situation and based on the result we are to take appropriate action,’ said Muto through an interpreter.

Two Olympic Judo silver medallists from Georgia were kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 31, after violating COVID protocols and embarking on a sightseeing tour of the Japanese capital.

According to Japanese media, Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, both beaten to gold by Japanese rivals, have now both been stripped of their accreditation.

