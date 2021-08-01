Max Verstappen blasts Valtteri Bottas as a Mercedes takes him out again

By
Chris King
-
0
Max Verstappen blasts Valtteri Bottas as a Mercedes takes him out again
Max Verstappen blasts Valtteri Bottas as a Mercedes takes him out again. image: twitter

MAX VERSTAPPEN left fuming with Valtteri Bottas after being taken off the track by a Mercedes car for the second Grand Prix in a row

Dutch Formula One driver, Max Verstappen has been left fuming, after his car was once again taken out of the Hungarian Grand Prix this afternoon (Sunday, August 1) at the Hungaroring in Budapest, by the Mercedes car of Valtteri Botta, the teammate of Verstappaen’s title rival, Lewis Hamilton.

It was Bottas who made the initial error, going into the first corner, ramming into the rear of Lando Norris’ McLaren, which in turn shunted the Red Bull of Verstappen off the circuit with considerable damage, as Hamilton drove off into the distance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

His car was quickly patched up by mechanics when the race was red-flagged, but it was not enough to save him from conceding the lead in the driver’s championship, as Hamilton finished in third, Verstappen only making tenth – with Frenchman Esteban Ocon winning his first Formula One race – which means the Brit now sits on top of the table this evening.

Verstappen fumed after the race, “Again, taken out by a Mercedes! That is not what you want. I was missing the whole side of my car and the floor was damaged, too, so it was impossible to drive. I tried my best. It is something but not what you want. It is just disappointing. We go again after the break and I will try my best and I hope my car is competitive”.

He continued, “We have had a lot of freak moments which have cost us a lot of points. We will never give up, focus on ourselves and keep pushing. I was missing the whole side of my car. I still tried my very best and I still got one point. It’s at least something – but it’s not what you want. These moments, it doesn’t do anything, it’s just disappointing. I know that when we go again after the break, I will be there again and I will try my very best”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.



___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here