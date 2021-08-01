Max Verstappen blasts Valtteri Bottas as a Mercedes takes him out again

MAX VERSTAPPEN left fuming with Valtteri Bottas after being taken off the track by a Mercedes car for the second Grand Prix in a row



Dutch Formula One driver, Max Verstappen has been left fuming, after his car was once again taken out of the Hungarian Grand Prix this afternoon (Sunday, August 1) at the Hungaroring in Budapest, by the Mercedes car of Valtteri Botta, the teammate of Verstappaen’s title rival, Lewis Hamilton.

It was Bottas who made the initial error, going into the first corner, ramming into the rear of Lando Norris’ McLaren, which in turn shunted the Red Bull of Verstappen off the circuit with considerable damage, as Hamilton drove off into the distance.

His car was quickly patched up by mechanics when the race was red-flagged, but it was not enough to save him from conceding the lead in the driver’s championship, as Hamilton finished in third, Verstappen only making tenth – with Frenchman Esteban Ocon winning his first Formula One race – which means the Brit now sits on top of the table this evening.

Verstappen fumed after the race, “Again, taken out by a Mercedes! That is not what you want. I was missing the whole side of my car and the floor was damaged, too, so it was impossible to drive. I tried my best. It is something but not what you want. It is just disappointing. We go again after the break and I will try my best and I hope my car is competitive”.

He continued, “We have had a lot of freak moments which have cost us a lot of points. We will never give up, focus on ourselves and keep pushing. I was missing the whole side of my car. I still tried my very best and I still got one point. It’s at least something – but it’s not what you want. These moments, it doesn’t do anything, it’s just disappointing. I know that when we go again after the break, I will be there again and I will try my very best”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Absolute chaos at Turn 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix 😱#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MZycUtllCa — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

