Looking to China

ORIHUELA has starred in a trailer for 72 Horas, a documentary aimed at Chinese tourists.

Orihuela poet Miguel Hernandez, the Palmeral palm forest, the city’s monuments and architecture as well as its beaches and golf courses all featured in the trailer for 72 Horas’ first episode which premiered on July 30 on the Youku, WeChat and Weibo social media sites.

The initiative is the result of Orihuela’s presence at the International Flower Fair in Shanghai, which was attended by six million people and where the Orihuela pavilion was one of the most-valued and commented-on.

The city’s Shanghai visit cost practically nothing, municipal sources explained, as Orihuela’s participation in the fair was financed by the Danlinco Group Asia Pacific.

The documentary created by the Think production company was financed with 100 per cent Spanish capital. It has been sponsored by city hall’s Tourism department with the participation of the Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, explained Tourism councillor Mariola Rocamora.

The Think production has focused on Orihuela’s cultural and historic legacy and not only its climate and beaches, Rocamora added, setting out to attract Chinese tourists with their considerable purchasing power as Spain’s tourist industry emerges from the Covid crisis.