Lion’s share for three municipalities

MONICA OLTRA: The Generalitat vice-president confirmed €16 million aid to prevent Vega Baja floods Photo credit: GVA.es

THIRTY-FIVE per cent of the regional government’s €16 million allocation for urban flood-prevention will go to Orihuela, Almoradi and Dolores.

The Generalitat has set out the requirements for direct aid via the Vega Renhace programme for 27 Vega Baja town halls, which must now create plans to run off rainwater and prevent future flooding.

This will be carried out in collaboration with the water distribution and drainage company, Hidraqua.

Generalitat vice-president Monica Oltra, who is also spokeswoman for the Consell (Cabinet), announced that the 27 municipalities could start making immediate plans.

This, Olta said, would mitigate the consequences of “new episodes of torrential rain” by removing “reeds, mud, stones and silt from canals and river-mouths, as well as areas adjoining them.”

The work involved would generate jobs and alleviate the grave socio-economic effects that Covid-19 had inflicted on the area and which were reflected by official unemployment figures, Oltra added.


“The amount that the Generalitat has assigned to each municipality will cover 100 per cent of the total cost of the actions taken,” Oltra said.

Vega Baja towns taking part in the plan will now need to present an agreement to accept the aid, together with details of the action to be taken, by September 17.

 


Linda Hall
