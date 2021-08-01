Leiva makes appearance at Marenostrum Festival

LEIVA has made an appearance at the Marenostrum Festival.

The musician appeared to play at the Fuengirola Marenostrum Festival.

Spanish Leiva played at the festival, which continues in August with upcoming concerts including Cantajuego (August 3) from €15 euros, Los Morancos (August 3) €30 and Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (August 26) tickets from €20.

For those worried about possible cancellations, all shows have cancellation insurance that returns, in full, the cost of the ticket if the spectator is ill or the event is canceled

According to Councilor for Culture Rodrigo Romero, “We will once again vibrate with music in the best possible continental setting: by the sea and enjoying our privileged climate, consolidating Fuengirola as the European capital of outdoor musical events.”

One of the novelties of Marenostrum this year is the celebration of the Family Rock Festival, whereby the younger generation will be introduced to some of their parent’s favourites with first class tribute from AC / DC, U2 and Metallica, amongst others.

With tickets available shortly, the event will be aimed completely at the family with the addition of parallel activities such as photo calls and contests

The Council believe that this year will be even safer than the 2020 festival (where no contagion was recorded) as it has contacted the main national experts in the field of risk prevention, alongside the University of Malaga and health professionals to create a safe environment for there on the Costa del Sol.

