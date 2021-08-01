Katie Price could be BANNED from Instagram after she fled the UK to hide out in St. Lucia on a secret holiday.

Former glamour model Katie, 43, who is currently holidaying in the Caribbean paradise of St Lucia, urged her 2.6million followers at least twice to invest in Chandler for a “safe income”.

The ‘mucky mansions’ owner allegedly received £3,000 – €3,512 a post for backing the currency “whiz”. Bankrupt Katie has promised justice for her fans after learning some had been cheated out of thousands of pounds.

“Katie is gutted about the investigation and possible implications. Almost half her income is through social media — not only endorsements but by keeping her brand going through interacting with her fanbase.

“To be stripped of her socials would, for Katie, be like losing a limb. The last thing she wants is to be seen as cheap or indiscriminate in her plugging. She is laying low while awaiting the investigation’s findings. This whole episode is a PR disaster — regardless of the ASA outcome,” revealed a close source. Related:

Price had been spotted at an airport fleeing to a ‘secret’ location in ‘disguise’ earlier in the week after being ‘devastated’ by a conman. The My Crazy Life star was joined by her fiance Carl Woods, her son Harvey and her daughter Princess Andre for the trip, as they shared updates from the airport. ‘Where we going?’ Carl asked Princess in one clip, as the 14-year-old replied: ‘Secret!’



He asked Harvey the same question, with the 19-year-old echoing his sister’s answer. ‘Big secret!’ Carl teased. The four of them also travelled through the airport on a cart, as Carl explained: ‘It’s all going off in the airport’.

