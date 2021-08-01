Junta de Andalucia to invest in school improvements in Almeria

JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA is to invest in the improvement of school facilities in the province of Almeria



The Junta de Andalucia has started the works to improve the dining room of the CEIP Nuestra Señora de la Salud de Laujar, in Almeria province, as well as the TEA classroom of the IES Alhadra, in the capital, with an investment that exceeds €173,000.

The action in the Laujar educational centre aims to expand and comprehensively reform the current kitchen of the CEIP Nuestra Señora de la Salud, as well as adapting it to current regulations, work which will consist of the renovation of all the kitchen cladding and flooring, the replacement of woodwork, and all the facilities like plumbing, electricity, gas, etc, as well as the creation of a tiled plinth in the dining area, plus the cleaning and polishing of the terrazzo floor.

In the main dining area, the terrazzo flooring will be polished, a perimeter tile plinth will be installed, and the windows and mosquito nets will also be replaced, all carried out by the company Facto SA, which was the successful bidder for this tender, at a total of €91,422.87, with a two-month execution period for the completion of all work.

Dizu SL, is the company that won the tender for work at the IES Alhadra, and it will start this coming week with the works that involve an investment of €82,055.86 to specifically create a specialized ASD classroom for students with autism spectrum disorders, which will be achieved by reforming the former concierge’s home, adapting it into a TEA classroom and warehouse.

Work will include the demolition of interior partitions in the toilet and kitchen, to be replaced by new interior partitions, along with the replacement of interior and exterior woodwork, with the inclusion of adjustable slats.

There will also be a new electrical installation, a new air conditioning system, the construction of a disabled toilet, and works to improve the accessibility and adaptation of the exterior flooring, as reported by elmira.es.

