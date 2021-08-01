Italy and France introduce Europe’s toughest vaccine pass regimes as Paris protests break out.

France and Italy are set to bring in what is considered to be the toughest vaccine pass regimes in the whole of Europe. This a controversial move which will see vaccine passes needed to do every day leisure activities such as attending social events, visiting a museum or even have a night out at a restaurant.

The countries believe that the vaccination passes will see the numbers of those being vaccinated boosted. They also believe that they will help encourage those who are undecided, to get vaccinated.

In Italy the vaccine pass has been dubbed the “green pass” while in France it is called the “health pass”.

The health pass will be needed in France to access movie theatres along with tourist sites and will come into force on August 9 for both trains and restaurants. In order to have the health pass a person must be fully inoculated or be able to prove they have a recent negative test. Proof of having recovered from COVID 19 recently will also be accepted too.

Italy’s requirements are slightly less stringent as only one dose of a vaccine will be required. In Italy the pass will come into effect from August 6 and will apply to museums, cinemas, stadiums and outdoor dining.

While the passes seem to have encouraged more people to be vaccinated they have caused much controversy. Speaking to Reuters, a teacher who joined a Paris demonstration said: “We’re creating a segregated society and I think it is unbelievable to be doing this in the country of human rights,”

“So I took to the streets; I have never protested before in my life. I think our freedom is in danger.”

