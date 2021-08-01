Germany to stop offering free COVID-19 tests to unvaccinated

Germany to stop offering free COVID-19 tests to the unvaccinated.

Germany will stop offering free rapid tests to detect the coronavirus to those not vaccinated, although the specific date that the measure would come into force has not yet been decided, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said weeks ago that he considered it conceivable that the tests (at some point) would cease to be offered free to the unvaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Minister of Economy, Olaf Scholz, said:” Exceptions should be applied to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, as well as to children and adolescents.”

Scholz also spoke out in favour of extending economic aid due to the pandemic at least until the end of the year. “No one should stumble shortly before being rescued,” explained the current candidate of the Social Democrats for the Chancellery.

As for vaccinations, just over half of German small and medium-sized companies are in favour of mandatory vaccination, if this can prevent another economic shutdown, according to a recent survey.

The poll by the association of small and medium-sized enterprises BVMW has shown that almost 54 per cent of companies would agree to a widespread vaccination if it avoids lockdowns and the closure of schools. 45 per cent of the around 2,950 companies surveyed were against it.

The general director of BVMW, Markus Jerger, understands that “the result reflects the impotence and the lack of planning of the federal government’s policy regarding the coronavirus. There is great concern among companies about the threat of a new closure, he added, “which would have dramatic consequences for our economy and would mean the definitive economic end for many small and medium-sized companies.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.