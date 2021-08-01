Earthquake in the Murcia region this Sunday evening, August 1

Earthquake in the Murcia region this Sunday evening, August 1. image: twitter

Earthquake shakes the Murcia region this Sunday evening, August 1

An earthquake of a 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale has shaken the region of Murcia in Spain, this Sunday evening (August 1), as confirmed by the National Geographic Institute to the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Region of Murcia.

According to the first measurements, the epicenter has been located 19km from the capital Murcia, in the municipality of Librilla, a small village of around 5,000 inhabitants, located in one of the areas with the highest seismic activity, due to the passage of a fault line through this region.

Initially, there are no reports of injuries to members of the public, or damage to any property, as reported by 20minutos.es.

This is breaking news at the moment and we will try to keep you updated as more information is available.

