Death toll rises to eight as wildfires rage on across Turkey

Death toll rises to eight as wildfires rage on across Southern Turkey.

Wildfires continued to ravage the countryside on Sunday, August 1, near the Turkish holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla, as the discovery of more bodies caused the death toll to rise to eight.

Turkish news agency DHA said the bodies of a Turkish-German couple were found in their burned home in Manavgat, Antalya, bringing the overall death toll to eight in the fires that began on Wednesday, July 28. Fires were also encroaching on a village near the town and villagers were evacuating in trucks.

Residents and tourists dashed to beaches to flee the danger in small boats while the coastguard and two navy ships waited out at sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.

Authorities warned tourists and residents to keep evacuating Turunc, a town in the seaside resort of Marmaris in Mugla province. Fires enveloped the area and strong winds made firefighting efforts more difficult. A helicopter was spotted making various attempts to extinguish the blazes, which were unreachable by land, flying precariously close to the blaze with temperatures reaching levels hot enough to melt steel girders causing building collapses.



As residents of villages around Marmaris pleaded for more help on social media, people boarded small boats carrying their quickly packed belongings in suitcases. Others waited anxiously, fearful to see if the fire would come down to the shore.

Turkish television showed fires had suddenly reignited due to the heat, after being extinguished earlier, with blazes and smoke approaching a village.

Civilians were trying to protect homes and olive groves, however, it was too late for many, some houses were already damaged. Social media videos showed tourists in Bodrum scampering down streets in a panic, rolling their luggage in a bid to escape the nearby flames.



