Calls for better accessibility for elderly in Malaga

A PSOE councillor is asking Malaga Council to improve accessibility for the elderly in the Palma-Palmilla area of Malaga.

The council has been asked to improve accessibility in Malaga for elderly people.

Councillor Doña said that locals have been complaining about the issue of accessibility.

She said there was an “absence of ramps,” adding, “the speed in this type of accessibility actions not only improves the situation of these locals who demand it, but of the rest of the neighborhood in the area, many of them elderly people who will also benefit for this type of action.”

She said: “In our city, the different neighbourhoods of Malaga have many deficiencies and accessibility problems that negatively affect the residents who live in them, especially the elderly or people with mobility problems.”

She added there was a local waiting for the installation of a ramp that allows her access to her house for a year and a half, “for the development of her activity requires the help of a walker.”

She said: “these accessibility problems affect the entire neighbourhood, people with reduced mobility, the elderly and locals who travel with a baby carriage or who simply come to do the daily shopping.”

She asked the council, “to carry out the necessary actions to improve the accessibility of the different areas of Palma-Palmilla.”

