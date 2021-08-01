THE UK government is set to lift restrictions on quarantine for those who have arrived from red list countries.

The government will reportedly announce that travellers coming back to the UK from red list countries will not have to quarantine.

The new restrictions for those who have travelled through a red list country before arriving in the UK would see tourists not have to quarantine when they come back to the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A government source said: “We are close to agreement and it will be announced in the next week or so.”

The news comes after the UK government reportedly considered placing 77 countries on its green travel list.

The government will reveal its new travel list next week with several countries expected to be placed on the UK green list.

The Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) is reportedly reviewing 77 countries before ministers decide on the green destinations.

According to travel experts, countries including Poland and Italy are thought to be likely to go onto the UK green list.

Travellers to green list countries do not have to quarantine on their return, however tourists to amber list countries, including Spain, have to quarantine unless they are vaccinated.

The move to introduce quarantine for those travelling back from amber list countries who have not been vaccinated has seen fewer tourists travel to popular areas of Spain, including the Costa del Sol, and other amber list countries this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.