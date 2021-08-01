BREAKING NEWS: Da Bruno founder Giuseppina Fillippone dies

THE founder of Da Bruno restaurant in Marbella, Giuseppina Filippone, has died.

The businesswoman, who owned Da Bruno, reportedly died following a long illness.

Mrs Filippone died in hospital, according to her family, while her husband, Bruno Filippone, is still in hospital.

Their family, “thank the expressions of affection received in the last hours.”

Giuseppina had two children, Giancarlo and Marcella, and owned several restaurants, including in Mijas and Marbella.

Bruno and Giuseppina Filippone began working more than four decades ago in the world of food, and since 1994 in Marbella.

