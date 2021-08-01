Boris Johnson criticised over UK travel restrictions

THE Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised over the UK government’s travel restrictions.

According to reports, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has written to Boris Johnson warning that the UK’s travel restrictions are damaging the economy and calling for international tourism to be reopened.

A group of UK airline bosses have also written to the government asking for them to reduce the need for testing to travel and to add more countries to its green list.

Airlines including Jet2 and Easyjet teamed up on the letter.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have committed to reviewing travel lists every three weeks and any decisions are taken by ministers based on the latest risk assessment from the JBC.

“We continue to work with the travel industry and private testing providers to further reduce testing costs.”

The news comes after it was announced that fully vaccinated travellers from EU will be allowed to enter England without quarantining.

The Covid operations committee made the decision on double jabbed tourists.

The travel industry is eagerly awaiting the changes. The changes would also mean expats in Spain would find it easier to visit relatives in the UK, if they are double jabbed.

Travellers from the UK currently have to quarantine when coming back from amber list countries, including Spain, if they have not received the vaccine.

