Beverley Callard and her husband Jon to renew wedding vows in Spain

Beverley Callard and her husband Jon McEwan are set renew their wedding vows at a villa in Spain’s Mojacar.

In 2020 the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage and now they are set to renew their wedding vows. The former Coronation Street actress Beverley will soon see her dreams come true after earlier this year the couple spoke of their plans to renew their vows.

They will head off to Spain’s Mojacar in Almeria, where they plan to have the ceremony at a friend’s villa before heading to the beach and throwing a party. This will even be on the beach which Jon first proposed.

Beverley appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year, and husband Jon quickly became known as “Mega Sh*g”. “We were going to go back to Spain, just the two of us, back to the beach bar where he proposed to me, and renew our vows in private. But I mentioned it on I’m A Celeb and it snowballed a little bit”, said Beverley.

According to the Mirror, 64-year-old Beverley has spoken of their stunning plans in Spain. Their plans will see only close family and friends joining them in what will be an informal ceremony.

Beverley explained why she wanted to renew her vows and said: “Last October, Jon and I had been married for 10 years. We’ve been together for 20-odd years but we’d been married for 10. Lockdown meant we couldn’t celebrate. Then Jon actually proposed to me again when I came out of I’m A Celeb.

“He said he was so proud of me and if we weren’t married he’d ask me to do it all over again, so why not? We were just going to go back to Spain, just the two of us, back to the beach bar where he first proposed to me, and renew our vows in private. But I mentioned it on I’m A Celeb and it snowballed a little bit! We’re still going back to that bar, which will be lovely. It’s a wooden beach bar and is still very old-fashioned.

“It’s Spanish-owned, by two brothers, and they know us really well as we’ve been going for years. The food is exceptional. It’s not glamorous at all, it’s just proper traditional Spanish and we love it.”

