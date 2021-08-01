Balearic Island’s in Spain lead the vaccinations campaign for younger people.

The Balearic Islands are at the forefront of vaccination of young people in all of Spain against covid-19, according to data published by the Ministry of Health on Friday, July 30.

Specifically, 54.4% of young people on the islands already have received one dose and 27.5% have the full regime, the highest percentage figures in Spain.

Young Spaniards, aged between 20 and 29 years, have attended vaccination centres in a massive way in communities such as the Balearic Islands, Madrid or Catalonia.

This is despite the stigmatisation that accompanies this group, blamed for being responsible for the fifth wave of coronavirus due to uncontrolled parties, crowd gatherings and their apparent ‘little respect’ for prevention measures.

Just a month after the start of the vaccination campaign in this age group, more than half of young people have received at least one dose in the Canary Islands (57%), Madrid (56%), the Balearic Islands (54, 4%), Castilla La Mancha (55.9%), Murcia and Asturias (55.2%), Aragon (54.2%), Andalusia (52.7%), Navarra (52.4%) and Catalonia (50 %),

In addition, two out of ten young people between 20 and 29 years old already have the complete regime in the Balearic Islands (27.5%), Aragon (23.2%), Catalonia (22.6%) and Madrid (19%).

In fact, young people with the hashtag #Yomevacuno have wanted to show their commitment to curbing the pandemic on social networks, at a time when those over 16 have already begun to be vaccinated in some communities such as Madrid, the Basque Country, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

Miguel, from Madrid, tells Efe how easily he got his appointment: “I did it as quickly as possible and I was able to find a space in my neighbourhood,” while 25-year-old Pedro regrets that in Cantabria he has not yet begun to vaccinate to those of his generation.

“Here the percentage of young people is much lower. So it is normal that our turn has not yet come,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.