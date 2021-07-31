Velez Malaga announces new literary contest

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced a new edition of its internationally prestigious literary contest dedicated to Joaquin Lobato.

The council said that the literary contest will take place in Velez Malaga with €5,200 being given away in awards.

Councillor for Culture, Cynthia Garcia, and the Councilor for Finance, David Vilches, announced that the contest, considered one of the oldest in the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In its 34th year, the contest is open for poems and literature to be submitted at the Department for Culture at El Posito.

The ‘Joaquin Lobato Literary Contest’ tribute to the Velez Malaga artist to encourage writing among participants.

Joaquin Lobato was an artist, poet and writer Joaquin Lobato. Councillor Garcia said he was: “so loved and admired inside and outside our municipality and the town’s favorite son.”

She also spoke about the high participation in previous editions, beating the record in 2019 with 209 participants, “in which a multitude of writers from different countries such as Argentina, France or Italy have participated.”

Councillor Vilches said: “Literature as a dynamic element in Velez Malaga culture becomes, thanks to this contest, a claim of our municipality and it is in this aspect where we have to continue working, in order that to continue to encourage not only this type of initiatives, but the great value of our culture.”

There will be two prizes of €2,000 and two of €600 and the council will also publish a book with the winning collection of poems in Velez Malaga.