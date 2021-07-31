VEGANS could be exempt from compulsory workplace Covid vaccinations, according to experts.

Legal experts say proposals to make vaccination compulsory raise some challenging issues, for example, whether vegans could be exempt under equalities laws.

A spokesman for law firm Lewis Silkin, said: “Some ethical vegans may disagree with vaccinations on the basis that they will inevitably have been tested on animals. Ethical veganism has previously been found to amount to a belief, capable of being protected.”

An estimated half a million Britons who do not consume animal products would not have to adhere to so-called “jabs for jobs” rules under employment laws, it has been claimed.

Global companies, including Netflix and Google, have already told their US staff they must be vaccinated before returning to work, with UK Foreign secretary Dominic Raab saying on Thursday, July 29, that the rule was “smart policy”.

Walmart and Disney have also joined the growing group of businesses requiring vaccination.

This comes as the UK Government recently introduced legislation stating all care home staff must be jabbed.

The Covid vaccine does not contain animal products, but all medications currently go through animal testing. Ethical veganism is considered a protected characteristic following a tribunal last year.

Mice, Ferrets and primates were used during the testing of various different Covid vaccines.

