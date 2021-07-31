Two women seriously injured by falling tree in UK storms

Two women have been seriously injured by a falling tree amidst storms in the UK.

Two women have been seriously injured by a falling oak tree at what was thought to be a garden party amidst storms in the UK.

Emergency services and police were called at around 6:30pm to an outdoor party in Ubbeston in Suffolk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police said the two women, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital with one suffering spinal injuries and head injuries and the other with arm and pelvic injuries.

Storm Evert caused weather warnings across the southwest and south of England, with the Met Office issuing yellow wind warnings in coastal areas.

The Met Office warned of “heavy thundery showers” for this afternoon, Saturday, July 31, in eastern, central and southern England but had said that showers would stop last night.

The storm started on Thursday, with Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly seeing 70mph winds, according to BBC News.

The Coastguard in Falmouth said it had responded to 22 incidents off the islands 45km off Cornwall and many involved rescuing people from their boats and yachts.

Guests at some campsites had to be relocated to protect them against the storms and others packed up their belongings and left as winds ripped tents apart.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.