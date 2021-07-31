The two people, aged 25 and 27, were reportedly injured in the car accident in Marbella.

The accident took place on the motorway in Marbella when their car turned over in the road, with officers from the Guardia Civil and health workers going to the scene.

The two people injured were taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital.

The news comes after two police officers were injured in Fuengirola following a crash.

Two officers of the National Police suffered a car accident during a chase that began in Marbella and ended in Fuengirola.

The officers reportedly only suffered minor injuries after they chased a vehicle at high speed.

The incident took place after a patrol detected several people at a gas station acting suspiciously. Marbella officers while forces from other areas joined in, trying to cut them off.

First Local Police from Mijas and officers of the Guardia Civil helped, before officers from the National Police in Fuengirola prepared to intercept the suspicious vehicle.

According to sources, during the chase the police car skidded in the rain, causing the accident. There are currently no detainees and the investigation into the facts remains open. Only one of the suspects from the gas station in Marbella was identified.

The worst injured officer in the car accident received several stitches on his forehead and a cracked knee. The two were taken to the nearest medical center.

The officers received multiple messages of support, including one from the Jupol trade union formation, calling for the speedy recovery of the two injured officers on the Costa del Sol.

