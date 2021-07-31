The Almanzora connection

THE first stone of the new road connecting the Almanzora (A-334) and Mediterranean (A-7) motorways was laid last week.

Carmen Crespo and Marifran Carazo, respective heads of the Junta’s Sustainable Development and Public Works departments, were present as the first steps were taken towards completing the €24.053 million project.

The connection is vital not only for Almanzora residents but also the marble sector that has been waiting many years for a direct route to the Mediterranean coast, the Junta politicians pointed out.

“This proves that the regional government was serious when it said two-and-a-half years ago that the Almanzora motorway was strategically important and would be completed,” Carazo declared.

For her part, Crespo thanked Public Works for its diligence and its work on behalf of a province that had felt forgotten for so long.

“Instead it is the centre of attention for the regional government,” she said.

Eighty per cent of the cost of the 3.6-kilometre section of new road, which has two lanes in each direction, has been financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder). Commencing at the junction of the La Concepcion AL-7106 road and finishing at the Autovia del Mediterraneo, construction is expected to take 22 months.