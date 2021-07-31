Spanish Duo Win Mixed Trap Shooting Gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Spain’s Alberto Fernandez and Fatima Galvez have won gold in mixed team trap shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair defeated San Marino’s Gian Marco Berti and Alessandra Perilli 41-40 in the gold medal match. San Marino went into its final two shots with a chance to tie and send the match to a shoot-off, but Berti missed his target to give the gold to the Spaniards.

The medal is San Marino’s highest in the Olympics and just its second in 61 years of the competition after Perilli won bronze in women’s individual trap. The gold was the first Olympic medal for Fernandez, a three-time world champion who’s been one of the world’s most decorated shooters.

Brian Burrows and Madelynn Ann Bernau of the United States won the bronze medal match in a shoot-off 3-2 after tying Slovakia Erik Varga and Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova with 42 targets each.

A second U.S. team, which included women’s trap silver medallist Kayle Browning, failed to qualify to reach the medal rounds. Australian world champions Laetisha Scanlan and James Willett were also eliminated in the qualification round.

Fátima, who studied Nursing, was fifth in London and fourth in Rio, while Alberto Fernández achieved his best individual position last Thursday, in his fourth Olympic participation, with ninth place. This is the first Olympic medal for the two shooters in the Games, achieving it in a new mixed trap event.

