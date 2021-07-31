Seeking out flamenco

By
Linda Hall
-
0
FRANCESCA GIRONE contacted the Euro Weekly News with details of flamenco events in and around Mojacar this summer. Francesca, who was born in Manchester and known as the La Gitana Inglesa (The English Gypsy) explained that owing to the limited numbers of people permitted in local theatres and auditoriums, she and the group she leads have been unable to perform in Carboneras Castle, Mojacar’s Theatre and at other venues. “However we have been performing locally and these events have been filling up very quickly via social media,” she said. Details of the venues are published on her personal Facebook page, Francesca Girone, as well as the Flamenco in Mojacar and Flamenco Forum for English Speakers Facebook pages.
FRANCESCA GIRONE: Despite restrictions she and the group she leads are still performing Photo credit: Francesca Girone

FRANCESCA GIRONE recently contacted the Euro Weekly News with details of flamenco events in and around Mojacar this summer.

Francesca, who was born in Manchester and is known as the La Gitana Inglesa (The English Gypsy) explained that owing to the limited numbers of people permitted in local theatres and auditoriums, she and the group she leads have been unable to perform in Carboneras Castle, Mojacar Theatre and their other usual venues.

“However we have been performing locally and these events have been filling up very quickly via social media,” she said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Details of the venues  are published on her personal Facebook page, Francesca Girone, as well as the Flamenco in Mojacar and Flamenco Forum for English Speakers Facebook pages.

“Give each page a ‘like’ and then you can enter in to see what it going on,” Francesca explained.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here