Seeking out flamenco

FRANCESCA GIRONE recently contacted the Euro Weekly News with details of flamenco events in and around Mojacar this summer.

Francesca, who was born in Manchester and is known as the La Gitana Inglesa (The English Gypsy) explained that owing to the limited numbers of people permitted in local theatres and auditoriums, she and the group she leads have been unable to perform in Carboneras Castle, Mojacar Theatre and their other usual venues.

“However we have been performing locally and these events have been filling up very quickly via social media,” she said.

Details of the venues are published on her personal Facebook page, Francesca Girone, as well as the Flamenco in Mojacar and Flamenco Forum for English Speakers Facebook pages.

“Give each page a ‘like’ and then you can enter in to see what it going on,” Francesca explained.