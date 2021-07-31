Police in Sevilla evict 183 people from three establishments over breaches of health regulations

Police in Sevilla have so far evicted 183 people from three establishments over the weekend for breaches of health regulations.

The same situation occurred last weekend in Sevilla and was repeated again on Saturday. Police denounced almost two hundred people for breaches of health regulations put in place to prevent contagion by coronavirus.

In the early hours of the morning, Local Police had evicted 183 people from three different premises for not respecting the health restrictions against Covid-19. Two of these establishments were ordered to cease activity and the third was closed for failing to comply with safety requirements. Two of these premises were located in the Plaza de la Acogida and one in the Avenida de la Innovación, near the Palacio de Congresos.

Also, the agents had to seal a bazaar in the Plaza Luis Cernuda for selling alcohol outside the allowed hours (11:20) and thus incite the botellona in the vicinity, with the consequent nuisance to the neighbours in the area.

Last week the local police came to evict more than 900 people and acted in seven different locals in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday.

The coronavirus in Sevilla added 12,861 active cases as of July 30. The total balance of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Sevilla by diagnostic tests to date is 151,316 (152,146 total confirmed coronavirus cases).

The contagion rate in the province stands at 425.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the figure is at the extreme level of alert for contagion that is reached by exceeding the accumulated incidence of 250 cases.

