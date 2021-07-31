Podium for Arboleas driver

TOUGH ROUTE: Federico Mogni during this year’s Baja de Aragon rally Photo credit: Linda Noel

FEDERICO MOGNI from Arboleas came second in the SSV section of the Baja de Aragon rally held on July 22 and 23.

Federico, a local businessman who is passionate about racing, competed in the SSV (Side by Side Vehicle) category with a Polaris RZR XP Turbo.

Originally from Argentina he has a racing background and was SSV Spanish champion in 2020.

The Baja de Aragon is Spain’s most important cross-country rally and the the world’s second most-important  after the Dakar. It was launched in 1983 by a group of French and Spanish enthusiasts who chose the Monegros Desert owing to its scenery combined with the facilities of Zaragoza.

This year’s two-stage rally followed a route that included Bañon, Alfambra, Camañas, Cuevas Labradas, Teruel, Monreal del Campo, Villafranca del Campo, Blanca, Alba and Santa Eulalia.


