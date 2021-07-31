Piers Morgan reveals ‘fatigue and no taste’ symptoms 18 days after first Covid symptoms

Piers Morgan fatigue
Piers Morgan reveals 'fatigue and no taste' symptoms 18 days after first Covid symptoms. image: Twitter

Piers Morgan reveals ‘fatigue and no taste’ symptoms 18 days after first Covid symptoms.

Piers Morgan has revealed that he still has “shocking fatigue and little taste/smell” almost three weeks after his first Covid symptoms appeared.

The former Good Morning Britain host thinks he may have caught the Delta variant of coronavirus when he was attending the Euro finals at Wembley Stadium between Italy and England on 11 July.

 

Piers had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine but began to have symptoms two days after the game, which included a raging fever, chills and violent coughing and sneezing fits.

And now, almost three weeks later, the controversial host says he still can’t really taste or smell anything.

“Day 18 since covid symptoms started and still have shocking fatigue & little taste/smell, Anyone else who got the virus after being fully vaccinated having same ‘journey’ ?” he wrote on Twitter.


Some of his 7.1 million followers took to his tweet to share their experiences after getting double vaxxed.

 

