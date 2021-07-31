Piers Morgan claims Ben Stokes’ mental health break is different from Simone Biles

PIERS MORGAN has claimed that cricketer Ben Stokes taking a break due to his mental health is different from that of Olympian athlete Simone Biles

Piers Morgan has voiced his opinion over the announcement made by 30-year-old England cricketer Ben Stokes, who has decided to pull out of the England squad that is due to play five tests against India, starting at Trent Bridge next Wednesday, August 4.

England star Stokes stated that he was taking an indefinite break from the sport to “prioritise his mental wellbeing”, just days after Simone Biles, the US world champion gymnast pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after only one rotation, citing concerns about her mental health.

Morgan was quick to criticise the female for her decision to withdraw from the US Olympic squad, describing her decision as “a joke”, saying she was letting her teammates and her country down, and was confronted on Twitter today, Saturday, July 31, by one of his followers, who asked him if he was now going to berate the English cricket star in the same way.

In his response, Morgan tweeted back, “If he (Stokes) quit in the middle of a Test match with no physical injury, leaving his teammates in the lurch like Simon Biles did, and complained he wasn’t having enough ‘fun’, then I would have said that. Especially if he had GOAT (greatest of all time) embroidered on his shirt. But he didn’t. So I didn’t”.

He added, “And due to a busted finger, I’m sure Ben Stokes wouldn’t call his decision to pull out of the massive India Test series ‘tremendously courageous’, ‘inspiring’, or ‘heroic’, as some are saying. Nor would I. England will be weaker without him & I hope he’s back for the Ashes”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

