Petrol station stand-off

TERREROS: Would allegedly lose much of its charm if petrol station were installed Photo credit: Icetea1234567

SAN JUAN DE LOS TERREROS residents are fighting plans for a petrol station in the town centre.

The Terreros-Jaravia Residents’ Association called on the town hall to ask the owner to look for “a more adequate site” for the proposed petrol station combined with a supermarket, car-wash and charging station for electric vehicles.

At present the nearest petrol station is five miles away from Terreros and the secretary of the Terreros-Jaravia association, Jhusseppe Romero, explained in a letter to the town hall that members understood the need for one.

At the same time, Romero pointed out, the town hall needed to take into account the increased traffic risk for residents, as well as noise pollution and increased insurance policy premiums.

“There are more appropriate alternatives that would reduce the impact and inconvenience to residents,” the association maintained in its letter to the town hall.

“Terreros would lose much of its charm that would be substituted by a commercial expansion that encouraged similar projects,” the Terreros-Jaravia letter warned.


The association also pointed out that the planned location at Terreros’ most central roundabout would also affect traffic flow.

“It is imperative that the petrol station is built on a safer and more protected site on the outskirts of town,” the letter insisted.

 


Linda Hall
