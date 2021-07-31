Pair arrested over Malaga car thefts

POLICE have arrested two men on suspicion of Malaga car thefts.

Officers from the Local Police arrested the men following the thefts of two cars in Malaga city.

According to media reports, the men, aged 44 and 49, are both Spanish and have numerous criminal records for crimes against property, injuries and domestic violence.

The first theft took place when the pair allegedly stole a van parked outside a restaurant in Los Prados before driving through the city, hitting and causing damage to up to seven vehicles parked on Calle Balazon, which damaged the van.

A patrol of local police officers noticed the damage to the vehicle and that it was driving badly, before seeing it hit a motorcycle.

The local police officers proceeded to stop the vehicle, chasing it through Avenida Velazquez before the driver got out of the van and ran away, with officers pursuing him.

Several days later, police found an abandoned car in Puerto de la Torre which had been broken into. Officers investigated to find out who had stolen it, with witnesses identifying the same pair involved in the previous vehicle theft.

The stolen car was taken to be inspected by the National Police while the two men were arrested for the thefts in Malaga.

