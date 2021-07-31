News in Brief – Almeria Costa

No litter ADRA town hall is distributing cardboard cones and containers for beachgoers to use for their cigarette ends, sunflower seed husks and nutshells instead of leaving them when they go home.

More jabs ALMERIA received fewer anti-covid vaccines throughout July but August promises to be different, the Health authorities announced, and the province can look forward to receiving 45,822 during this first week.

Bunny hop RAPPER Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, will not be performing on August 5 at Villaricos’ Dreambeach festival as this has been cancelled owing to anti-Covid restrictions.

School work THE Junta’s Education department has begun carrying out repairs and improvements to 39 schools in Almeria province this summer, taking advantage of the holidays so that lessons are not disrupted.