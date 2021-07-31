News in Brief – Almeria Costa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief - Almeria Costa
TIDY UP: No excuse to leave litter on Adra’s beaches Photo credit: Adra town hall

No litter ADRA town hall is distributing cardboard cones and containers for beachgoers to use for their cigarette ends, sunflower seed husks and nutshells instead of leaving them when they go home. 

More jabs ALMERIA received fewer anti-covid vaccines throughout July but August promises to be different, the Health authorities announced, and the province can look forward to receiving 45,822 during this first week.

Bunny hop RAPPER Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, will not be performing on August 5 at Villaricos’ Dreambeach festival as this has been cancelled owing to anti-Covid restrictions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

School work THE Junta’s Education department has begun carrying out repairs and improvements to 39 schools in Almeria province this summer, taking advantage of the holidays so that lessons are not disrupted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here